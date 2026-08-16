Infosys ramps upskilling to become go-to partner for AI integration
Infosys is putting serious energy into upskilling its own people for the AI era.
According to human resources chief Shaji Mathew, AI isn't just changing how they work. It's opening new doors for business, too.
With decades of experience and strong client ties, Infosys wants to be the go-to partner for companies trying to blend AI with their older tech.
Infosys Mysore campus can train 14,000
To tackle the global AI skills gap, Infosys is scaling up training: its Mysore campus can train 14,000 people at once, and its Lex platform offers tons of learning options.
Employees at all levels get tailored programs (senior staff even learn from MIT and Harvard), while new hires face a higher-order level of assessment.
Even as AI boosts productivity, human judgment still matters when it comes to real-world solutions.