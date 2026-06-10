Infosys shares dip after stock turns ex dividend for ₹25
Business
Infosys shares dipped 1.55% to ₹1,162 on Wednesday after the stock turned ex-dividend for its final ₹25 per share payout for fiscal 2026.
If you buy Infosys now, you won't get this dividend, but if you held it before today, you're in line for the payment (pending shareholder approval).
Infosys yield 4.07% but analysts split
This final dividend follows an earlier ₹23 per share interim dividend announced in October 2025, bringing Infosys's total dividend yield to about 4.07%.
Despite this, the stock is down 26% over the past year (much more than the Nifty 50's 7.4% drop) as IT sector growth stays sluggish.
Analysts are split: Citi calls Infosys a neutral at a target of ₹1,300; Jefferies suggests hold at ₹1,235 and thinks the solid dividend might help cushion further falls.