Infosys shares dip after stock turns ex dividend for ₹25

Infosys yield 4.07% but analysts split

This final dividend follows an earlier ₹23 per share interim dividend announced in October 2025, bringing Infosys's total dividend yield to about 4.07%.

Despite this, the stock is down 26% over the past year (much more than the Nifty 50's 7.4% drop) as IT sector growth stays sluggish.

Analysts are split: Citi calls Infosys a neutral at a target of ₹1,300; Jefferies suggests hold at ₹1,235 and thinks the solid dividend might help cushion further falls.