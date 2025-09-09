Infosys shares gain 3% on buyback buzz
Infosys shares climbed over 3% on Tuesday after the company announced a board meeting for September 11 to discuss a possible share buyback—the first since 2022.
The news helped Infosys snap a five-day losing streak, with shares opening at ₹1,481 and topping both the Nifty IT and Sensex charts.
Nifty IT rises 1.7%
The Nifty IT index also rose 1.7%, thanks to gains from Infosys and Wipro.
Still, Infosys stock has dropped about 13% in the past six months and over 21% so far in 2025.
The buyback move, according to analyst Devarsh Vakil, is meant to reassure investors during tough economic times.
Meanwhile, Infosys posted an 8.7% jump in Q1 FY26 profit (₹6,921 crore) and a 7.5% revenue boost (₹42,279 crore), but revised up its full-year growth outlook to just 1-3%.