Infosys shares gain 3% on buyback buzz

Nifty IT rises 1.7%

The Nifty IT index also rose 1.7%, thanks to gains from Infosys and Wipro.

Still, Infosys stock has dropped about 13% in the past six months and over 21% so far in 2025.

The buyback move, according to analyst Devarsh Vakil, is meant to reassure investors during tough economic times.

Meanwhile, Infosys posted an 8.7% jump in Q1 FY26 profit (₹6,921 crore) and a 7.5% revenue boost (₹42,279 crore), but revised up its full-year growth outlook to just 1-3%.