Sensex gains 336 points as Infosys considers share buyback
Markets opened higher on September 9, 2025, with Sensex up 336 points and Nifty gaining nearly 100.
The big boost? Infosys announced it's considering a share buyback—which drove investor interest.
IT stocks lead the rally
Infosys shares jumped almost 4%, pulling the whole IT sector up by 2%.
Big names like Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, and L&T also saw solid gains.
Banking stocks were in the green too, thanks to hopes for GST rate cuts.
Why the sudden jump?
Investors are feeling upbeat as they watch for a possible US Fed rate cut next week after weak US job data.
Add in talk of lower GST rates at home, and even mid-cap and small-cap stocks saw a little lift.