Infosys shares remain unchanged in early trading
Infosys's stock barely budged on Thursday, trading at ₹1,607.80 even after the company posted strong numbers for the March 2025 quarter—revenue jumped to ₹40,925cr from last year's ₹37,923cr.
The next big update? Infosys will reveal its first-quarter results on July 23.
Infosys's full-year numbers and latest partnership
For the full year ending March 2025, Infosys saw sales climb 6% to ₹162,990cr and kept its finances healthy with zero debt.
The company also teamed up with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools to help drive digital transformation—a move that shows Infosys is still focusing on tech innovation and global growth.