Infosys shares surge 4% on partnership with Anthropic

Infosys , a leading player in the Indian IT sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic . The announcement comes amid fears of AI-induced disruption in the industry. The collaboration will see both companies working together to create and deliver cutting-edge enterprise AI solutions for businesses in telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

Partnership details Infosys Topaz AI offerings to integrate Claude models The Infosys-Anthropic partnership will integrate Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings. A dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence will also be launched as part of the collaboration. The center will focus on building and deploying AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. Following the announcement, IT stocks, including Infosys, saw a rise in the Indian market.

Market reaction IT stocks see a rise in Indian market Following Infosys's announcement, IT stocks have witnessed a major rally. Infosys shares jumped by some 4%, while Coforge shares gained by 2.5%. HCL Technologies and Persistent Systems shares also rose by nearly 2% each. Other tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and LTI Mindtree saw their shares rise over 1% each in the market.

Market volatility Recent volatility in IT stocks attributed to AI fears The recent volatility in IT stocks can be attributed to fears of AI intensifying competition. This was triggered by Anthropic's launch of a legal AI tool for its Claude AI chatbot. Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, said these fears were further fueled by global tech sector weakness and rupee depreciation, leading to FPI outflows.

Economic indicators US job growth surge could impact Federal Reserve's interest rates The unexpected surge in US job growth in January and a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.3% could give the Federal Reserve leeway to keep interest rates steady for some time as policymakers assess inflation. However, economists told Reuters that job openings and other metrics indicated a lukewarm labor market with job growth concentrated mainly in healthcare and social services sectors.