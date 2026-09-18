Infosys SVP Vikram Meghal urges chip invention at SEMICON India
Infosys Senior Vice President Vikram Meghal, speaking at SEMICON India 2026, called for India to move beyond just engineering chips to actually inventing them.
He pointed out that with artificial intelligence changing the game and global supply chains facing disruptions, it's the perfect time for India to focus on creating new tech and products in semiconductors.
Vikram Meghal outlines 3 semiconductor stages
Meghal broke it down into three stages: Made for India, Engineered in India, and Invent in India.
Right now, only about 23% of mobile phone parts are made locally, but that's set to grow.
He expects research and development spending to nearly double as India's engineering talent steps up.
The real opportunity? Inventing custom chips, something the world needs more than ever.
Meghal urges strategic patience product mindset
For this leap forward, Meghal said we need "strategic patience" and a product mindset, basically sticking with tough challenges and thinking big picture if we want to make a mark in global chip innovation.