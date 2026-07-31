Infosys to hire 20,000 graduates in FY27 amid AI demand
Business
Infosys isn't backing down from hiring, even with all the talk about AI changing tech jobs.
The company plans to bring on 20,000 college graduates in FY27 (just like last year), and 4,000 have already joined in the first quarter.
CEO Salil Parekh says graduates with AI skills are especially important as enterprises accelerate AI adoption.
Infosys creating 6,000 frontier engineers
Infosys is also creating a special group of 6,000 "frontier engineers" who'll help clients build and scale their AI projects, and they'll get paid more for those high-demand skills.
About 80,000 Infosys employees are already using AI coding tools.
Parekh calls these tools "productivity enhancers," not job replacers, but says continuous reskilling is key to staying relevant.