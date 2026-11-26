Infosys has promised to bring in 4,000 hires by 2029 and reach the full target by 2032.

Narra reassured everyone that tech jobs aren't going away anytime soon, even with AI on the rise, and encouraged final-year students to be placement-ready.

Students were also advised by Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao to boost their skills through certifications and workshops for a better shot at campus interviews.