Infosys weaves AI into GCC strategy amid India center growth

Topaz and Claude power Infosys GCCs

Led by Deval Shah, Infosys's dedicated GCC team uses the Topaz AI suite to help clients set up smarter, AI-focused centers.

Nearly half of Infosys's more than 40 client GCCs were launched just in the past two years.

The company is setting up incubation centers across its 22 delivery locations, with dedicated seating capacity for clients.

With tools like Anthropic's Claude automating up to 90% of code writing, for telecom, BFSI and manufacturing clients, Infosys is making it easier than ever for companies to innovate fast.