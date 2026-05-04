Infosys weaves AI into GCC strategy amid India center growth
Infosys is stepping up its game with global capability centers (GCCs) in India, as more companies choose to build their own tech hubs and tap into local talent.
To stay ahead, Infosys is weaving AI into its GCC strategy: Right now there are about 1,760 GCCs in India, and that's expected to hit 2,200 by March 2030.
Topaz and Claude power Infosys GCCs
Led by Deval Shah, Infosys's dedicated GCC team uses the Topaz AI suite to help clients set up smarter, AI-focused centers.
Nearly half of Infosys's more than 40 client GCCs were launched just in the past two years.
The company is setting up incubation centers across its 22 delivery locations, with dedicated seating capacity for clients.
With tools like Anthropic's Claude automating up to 90% of code writing, for telecom, BFSI and manufacturing clients, Infosys is making it easier than ever for companies to innovate fast.