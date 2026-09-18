Infosys's Vikram Meghal urges India to invent chips for AI
Infosys's Vikram Meghal, SVP Engineering, says it's time for India to move from just engineering chips to actually inventing them.
Speaking at SEMICON India 2026, he pointed out how the AI boom is driving massive demand for smarter, faster chips, and that AI data center spending projected to rise by $6.7 trillion in the coming years, of which 50% is expected to go toward compute, memory and networking chips.
Vikram Meghal outlines 3 chip paths
Meghal laid out three paths for India: making chips for local needs, engineering them here, and, most exciting, creating original inventions that could shape the global market.
Global customer development spending is expected to rise from $67 billion to $200 billion as specialized chips are developed for different applications.
Infosys helped engineer a complex chip in India; while the concept was developed in the US, the chip was completely engineered in India.