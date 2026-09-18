Infosys's Vikram Meghal urges India to invent chips for AI

Infosys's Vikram Meghal, SVP Engineering, says it's time for India to move from just engineering chips to actually inventing them.

Speaking at SEMICON India 2026, he pointed out how the AI boom is driving massive demand for smarter, faster chips, and that AI data center spending projected to rise by $6.7 trillion in the coming years, of which 50% is expected to go toward compute, memory and networking chips.