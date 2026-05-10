Modi launches infrastructure, industrial projects worth ₹9,400cr in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched infrastructure and industrial projects worth nearly ₹9,400 crore in Telangana . The move is aimed at making the state a key player in India's manufacturing and connectivity goals. The announcement was made during an event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Among those present were Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and other senior leaders.

Project details Projects unveiled by PM Modi The major projects unveiled by PM Modi include the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar under the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor, and development of Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district. He also flagged off several railway and logistics projects such as sections of Kazipet-Vijayawada rail multi-tracking corridor, Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass, and a new Greenfield Petroleum, Oil & Lubricants terminal in Hyderabad.

Textile park Inauguration of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park The highlight of the event was the inauguration of PM MITRA Park in Warangal, also known as Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. The first fully operational PM MITRA Park, it has been developed at an estimated cost of around ₹1,700 crore. The facility is part of the Center's "5F" vision for an integrated textile ecosystem: farm to fiber to factory to fashion to foreign markets.

Advertisement