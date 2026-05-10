Modi launches infrastructure, industrial projects worth ₹9,400cr in Telangana
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched infrastructure and industrial projects worth nearly ₹9,400 crore in Telangana. The move is aimed at making the state a key player in India's manufacturing and connectivity goals. The announcement was made during an event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Among those present were Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and other senior leaders.
Project details
Projects unveiled by PM Modi
The major projects unveiled by PM Modi include the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar under the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor, and development of Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district. He also flagged off several railway and logistics projects such as sections of Kazipet-Vijayawada rail multi-tracking corridor, Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass, and a new Greenfield Petroleum, Oil & Lubricants terminal in Hyderabad.
Textile park
Inauguration of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park
The highlight of the event was the inauguration of PM MITRA Park in Warangal, also known as Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. The first fully operational PM MITRA Park, it has been developed at an estimated cost of around ₹1,700 crore. The facility is part of the Center's "5F" vision for an integrated textile ecosystem: farm to fiber to factory to fashion to foreign markets.
Sector revival
Revival of India's textile sector
PM Modi stressed on the revival of India's textile sector, which was once a key pillar of the country's economic strength. He said, "There was a time when India stood among the world's leading economies and the textile industry was one of the strongest pillars of that growth story. Today, we are rebuilding that strength." The PM MITRA Park in Warangal will give new momentum to this industry with units set to benefit from various central government schemes.