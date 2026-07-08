Ingram Micro says India is now its 2nd biggest market
Ingram Micro, a global tech distributor, now counts India as its second-biggest market, thanks to the country's fast embrace of AI and cloud tech.
India is a key growth market within Asia-Pacific, which accounts for about 29% of Ingram's total revenue, helping push the company's sales to $52 billion last year.
Its Xvantage AI platform is also making waves here, turning over 230,000 customer emails into real orders and racking up $1 billion in sales.
Ingram Micro builds 400 AI/ML models
In just three years, Ingram Micro built 400 unique AI/ML models and filed 35 patents, with much of that innovation centered in India.
The company's cloud business jumped by 34% last quarter as more Indian businesses look for smarter tech like GPUs and cybersecurity tools.
CEO Paul Bay described AI as a transformational technology wave, opening doors for new jobs and digital opportunities across the country.