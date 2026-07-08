Ingram Micro says India is now its 2nd biggest market Business Jul 08, 2026

Ingram Micro, a global tech distributor, now counts India as its second-biggest market, thanks to the country's fast embrace of AI and cloud tech.

India is a key growth market within Asia-Pacific, which accounts for about 29% of Ingram's total revenue, helping push the company's sales to $52 billion last year.

Its Xvantage AI platform is also making waves here, turning over 230,000 customer emails into real orders and racking up $1 billion in sales.