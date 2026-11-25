InMobi hires 200 to 250 AI engineers for potential IPO
InMobi, the Bengaluru-based ad tech company, is gearing up for a potential IPO by bringing on 200 to 250 new hires, mostly in AI, machine learning, and engineering.
The team now includes senior talent from Google and Microsoft, clear signs that InMobi is getting serious about tech innovation as it prepares for the big leagues.
InMobi workforce grows to nearly 2,000
InMobi's hiring spree mixes fresh grads and experienced pros: about 150 new recruits are straight out of top IITs, while more than 70 lateral hires are focused on AI roles.
With these additions, its workforce has grown to nearly 2,000 people.
Subsidiary Glance is also doubling down on visual AI and personalization to make user experiences smarter, part of InMobi's push to stay ahead as business picks up.