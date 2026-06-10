Innefu Labs raises $30 million to build smarter AI systems Business Jun 10, 2026

Innefu Labs, an AI startup, just scored $30 million in new funding led by Panthera Growth Partners.

The company wants to use this cash to level up its AI: think smarter systems that can analyze huge amounts of data, scan satellite images, and handle complex tasks on their own.

Co-founder Abhishek Sharma summed it up: This will help build tools that make sense of everything from financial transactions to phone records.