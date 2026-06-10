Innefu Labs raises $30 million to build smarter AI systems
Innefu Labs, an AI startup, just scored $30 million in new funding led by Panthera Growth Partners.
The company wants to use this cash to level up its AI: think smarter systems that can analyze huge amounts of data, scan satellite images, and handle complex tasks on their own.
Co-founder Abhishek Sharma summed it up: This will help build tools that make sense of everything from financial transactions to phone records.
Innefu's new robotics division targets defense
The first stop for Innefu's new robotics division is defense applications, with future plans for things like exoskeletons and humanoid robots.
The company's also eyeing global expansion starting with the Middle East, aiming to meet rising demand for advanced AI-driven defense tech that fits into modern national security needs.