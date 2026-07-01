Innoterra Ltd files with SEBI for ₹105cr IPO in India
Business
Innoterra Ltd. the Indian arm of Switzerland's Innoterra AG, is gearing up for an IPO in India.
It has filed with SEBI to raise fresh funds (up to ₹105 crore) and will also see some shares sold by current investors Milklane Holding Pte Ltd and Mahyco Pvt Ltd.
Innoterra to expand tech-driven milk network
The cash will help Innoterra expand its tech-driven milk collection network, upgrade cooling units, cover daily operations, and maybe even buy other businesses.
Besides being India's leading B2B milk procurement platform connecting farmers to big buyers, Innoterra also deals in cattle nutrition and distributes fresh fruits and staples.