Innoterra Ltd files with SEBI for ₹105cr IPO in India Business Jul 01, 2026

Innoterra Ltd. the Indian arm of Switzerland's Innoterra AG, is gearing up for an IPO in India.

It has filed with SEBI to raise fresh funds (up to ₹105 crore) and will also see some shares sold by current investors Milklane Holding Pte Ltd and Mahyco Pvt Ltd.