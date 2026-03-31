INOX Air Products gearing up for $1B IPO in India

INOX Air Products, a leading player in the industrial and medical gas sector, is gearing up for a major initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai. The firm has appointed Kotak, JPMorgan, and Citi as the bankers for its upcoming $1 billion IPO. The company is a joint venture between US-based Air Products and Chemicals and India's INOX Group.

Filing plans Draft prospectus filing expected within a month INOX Air Products is planning to file its draft prospectus with Indian securities regulator SEBI within a month. This move is part of their strategy to get approval for the upcoming IPO, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Company profile Company operates nearly 50 locations across India INOX Air Products operates around 50 locations across India and produces over 4,200 tons per day of liquid gases. The firm serves more than 1,800 customers across 18 industries. It offers products, technologies, and services to sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, steel, and textiles. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, INOX Air Products reported a revenue of $295 million.

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