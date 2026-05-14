Inox buys Boviet Solar assets for $750 million in North Carolina

Inox can tap Section 45X incentives

By buying Boviet, Inox can tap into US manufacturing incentives (Section 45X), making its products more profitable and less exposed to tariff risks.

This is part of a bigger global push (Inox has made nine acquisitions in the past nine months), and it is aiming for 11 gigawatts of integrated solar manufacturing capacity and 10 gigawatts of operating IPP capacity by FY2028.

As Devansh Jain, INOXGFL's executive director, puts it, "Growth is an inherent part of our business, and with the United States witnessing strong and accelerating demand for power—driven by structural shifts such as AI adoption, data center expansion, electrification, and industrial growth—this is an opportune moment for Inox Clean to Make in America, For America."