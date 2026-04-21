INOX Clean Energy wants to raise $1B via IPO

INOX Clean Energy Ltd, a major player in the renewable energy sector, is said to be reviving its initial public offering (IPO) plans. The company hopes to raise as much as $1 billion through this move. According to Bloomberg, INOX Clean Energy is already in talks with bankers and could file its draft prospectus soon. This comes after a previous attempt at an IPO was withdrawn last December.

Strategic shift Details on the upcoming IPO For its upcoming IPO, INOX Clean Energy is likely to keep some of the banks that were part of its earlier attempt while bringing in a few more, including global firms. The company is now targeting a deal size that's roughly double its previous plans. However, the ongoing discussions are still fluid and details such as size and timing could change.

Market dynamics Impact of recent market selloff and renewable energy sector performance The recent selloff in Indian equities, triggered by the Middle East war, has made it tougher for companies to go public. This could slow down issuance after two record years. However, the renewable energy sector has remained resilient with India's top 20 companies in this space, witnessing gains of 8-53% over the last month.

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