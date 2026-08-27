InstaAstro raises $12 million Series A for regional, AI expansion
The Gurugram-based digital spiritual wellness platform InstaAstro, just raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Singularity AMC and Artha Venture Fund.
The fresh capital will help them expand into new regions and level up their platform with AI tools like sentiment analysis and multilingual support.
InstaAstro posts 111.26cr FY26 revenue
Launched in 2021 by Nitin Verma, InstaAstro now connects 12 million users with over 5,000 experts across 183 countries for astrology, tarot, numerology, Pooja Seva, and more.
Their revenue more than doubled to ₹111.26 crore in FY26 from ₹52 crore in FY25, with one-quarter coming from international business, and annualized revenue has crossed 200 crore rupees.
Looking ahead, they plan to grow their Pooja Seva and spiritual commerce offerings while building an all-in-one platform for consultations and rituals.
The fresh capital will help them expand into regional and international markets and invest in AI-led product development, including sentiment analysis and multilingual support.