InstaAstro raises $12 million Series A for regional, AI expansion

Launched in 2021 by Nitin Verma, InstaAstro now connects 12 million users with over 5,000 experts across 183 countries for astrology, tarot, numerology, Pooja Seva, and more.

Their revenue more than doubled to ₹111.26 crore in FY26 from ₹52 crore in FY25, with one-quarter coming from international business, and annualized revenue has crossed 200 crore rupees.

Looking ahead, they plan to grow their Pooja Seva and spiritual commerce offerings while building an all-in-one platform for consultations and rituals.

The fresh capital will help them expand into regional and international markets and invest in AI-led product development, including sentiment analysis and multilingual support.