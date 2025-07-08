Instamart partners with Jio for rapid phone delivery Business Jul 08, 2025

Swiggy Instamart and Reliance Jio have teamed up to deliver the JioBharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2 to your doorstep in under 10 minutes, covering 95 cities across India.

With prices at ₹799 and ₹2,799, this move makes grabbing a new phone as easy as ordering groceries—perfect if you need a quick upgrade or want to help someone get connected fast.