Instamart partners with Jio for rapid phone delivery
Swiggy Instamart and Reliance Jio have teamed up to deliver the JioBharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2 to your doorstep in under 10 minutes, covering 95 cities across India.
With prices at ₹799 and ₹2,799, this move makes grabbing a new phone as easy as ordering groceries—perfect if you need a quick upgrade or want to help someone get connected fast.
A look at the 2 phones
The JioBharat V4 is a simple 4G feature phone with UPI payments, over 455 live TV channels, HD voice calls, and a battery that lasts.
The Prima 2 steps things up with support for YouTube, Facebook, Google Voice Assistant, plus a Snapdragon chip and bigger battery—handy for anyone who wants smart features without spending big.
Tech is now as accessible as groceries
By using Swiggy's speedy delivery network—already known for getting essentials to your door quickly—Instamart is making tech way more accessible.
No more waiting days or hunting down stores; now getting connected can literally happen in minutes.