Instant home services apps bag 10M monthly users in India

India 's instant home services industry has crossed a major milestone, hitting over 10 million monthly active users (MAUs). The data, highlighted in a Morgan Stanley research note, shows that leading platforms like Urban Company, Pronto, and Snabbit together accounted for 10.4 million MAUs in March. Urban Company led the pack with 6.5 million MAUs, followed by Pronto at 2.7 million and Snabbit at 1.2 million.

Market dynamics New entrants gaining ground in user acquisition Despite Urban Company's lead, new entrants are quickly gaining traction in the instant home services space. The Morgan Stanley note revealed that Pronto accounted for around 43% of category app downloads in March, ahead of Urban Company's 31% and Snabbit's 26%. This indicates a strong user acquisition momentum for these start-ups.

Engagement trends Rising engagement for new players The Morgan Stanley data also shows that user engagement is rising among new entrants. Both Pronto and Snabbit have been steadily gaining share in monthly and daily active usage over recent months. This trend indicates that while incumbents continue to dominate at scale, newer specialist platforms are capturing a growing share of fresh demand entering the category.

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Growth indicators Surge in transaction volumes across platforms The rise in user activity has been accompanied by a sharp jump in transaction volumes across the segment. Urban Company announced that its InstaHelp vertical crossed one million monthly bookings shortly after launch. Meanwhile, Pronto was handling around 18,000 bookings a day, implying a monthly run rate of over 500,000 orders. Snabbit has also indicated that it is nearing one million monthly bookings.

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Capital influx Funding frenzy as players race to scale The rapid growth of the instant home services segment has led to a funding frenzy among leading players. Pronto is in advanced talks to raise around $15-20 million in an extension round led by Lachy Groom, at a valuation of around $200 million. Snabbit is also in talks to raise $60-70 million from Mirae Asset and SIG, potentially valuing the start-up at $350-400 million.