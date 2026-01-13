Instant househelp services hit 1.4 million orders in December 2025
Need chores done fast?
You're not alone—India's 10-minute home help apps saw a record 1.4 million orders last month, jumping over 50% since October.
Venture capital and our craving for instant fixes are driving the surge.
Urban Company, Snabbit, and Pronto lead the pack
Urban Company took the top spot with about 6.3 lakh orders, while Snabbit handled up to five lakh and Pronto around 1.5 lakh.
Urban Company's InstaHelp, which launched in February 2025, has already matched their older business' best numbers by October.
Big growth means big spending
All this rapid scaling comes at a cost: industry cash burn is now $7-8 million per month.
Urban Company reported a ₹59 crore loss last quarter—InstaHelp alone accounted for ₹44 crore of that.
Meanwhile, Pronto is looking to raise fresh funds at a $100 million valuation, and Snabbit wants to expand its cooking services even further.