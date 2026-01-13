Instant househelp services hit 1.4 million orders in December 2025

Urban Company took the top spot with about 6.3 lakh orders, while Snabbit handled up to five lakh and Pronto around 1.5 lakh. Urban Company's InstaHelp, which launched in February 2025, has already matched their older business' best numbers by October.

Big growth means big spending

All this rapid scaling comes at a cost: industry cash burn is now $7-8 million per month.

Urban Company reported a ₹59 crore loss last quarter—InstaHelp alone accounted for ₹44 crore of that.

Meanwhile, Pronto is looking to raise fresh funds at a $100 million valuation, and Snabbit wants to expand its cooking services even further.