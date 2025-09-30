Insurance agents, brokers might take home less after recent GST Business Sep 30, 2025

Insurance agents and brokers might take home less after a recent GST change kicked in on September 22, 2025.

The tax on life and health insurance is now zero (down from 18%), but that also means insurers lose out on input tax credits they used to get.

With their costs going up, many insurers are considering cutting commissions for agents and brokers to balance things out.