InsuranceDekho co-founders reportedly consider exit after board strategy clash
InsuranceDekho's co-founders Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar are reportedly thinking about stepping away from the company after clashing with the board on strategy.
Talks are ongoing to keep them around in some capacity while the business moves toward professional management.
Meanwhile, InsuranceDekho is gearing up for a pre-IPO funding round to raise ₹100 to ₹150 crore at its current valuation.
The company, though, has officially denied any founder exit plans.
InsuranceDekho handles over 6,600cr in premiums
Started in 2017 and focused on tier-two cities, InsuranceDekho has connected over six million people with more than 380 insurance products.
Its recent merger with RenewBuy made it India's largest AI-powered insurance distribution platform, now covering nearly every PIN code in the country and handling over ₹6,600 crore in premiums.
This move helps them serve both city and rural customers better than ever.