InsuranceDekho co-founders reportedly consider exit after board strategy clash

InsuranceDekho's co-founders Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar are reportedly thinking about stepping away from the company after clashing with the board on strategy.

Talks are ongoing to keep them around in some capacity while the business moves toward professional management.

Meanwhile, InsuranceDekho is gearing up for a pre-IPO funding round to raise ₹100 to ₹150 crore at its current valuation.

The company, though, has officially denied any founder exit plans.