Integrated Industries shares jump after doubling profits
Business
Integrated Industries just hit its upper trading limit, with shares rising 5% on Monday after the company more than doubled its profit in Q2 FY26—₹29.99 crore compared to ₹14.7 crore last year.
This marks the second straight session of strong gains for the stock.
What's driving the buzz?
The company's revenue shot up 54% to ₹286.46 crore, while expenses grew by 49%.
Founded in 1995, Integrated Industries is known for its organic and inorganic food products and bakery items in the FMCG space.
Their big performance matched a positive mood across Indian markets, with both Sensex and Nifty trading higher on Monday.