Swiggy's Bolt: 10-minute meals are catching on
Swiggy's Bolt service—where you can get food in just 10 minutes—now makes up over 10% of all Swiggy orders.
The company is seeing strong growth and is expanding Bolt to cover things like evening snacks and late-night cravings.
CEO Rohit Kapoor says people now expect their meals as quickly as their groceries, so Swiggy is stepping up to meet those instant hunger needs.
Focused on what young users want
Swiggy is zeroing in on younger folks who love convenience and have changing food habits.
Instead of just spreading to new cities, they're bringing out things like high-protein meals and DeskEats for busy professionals.
Even though quick delivery has meant some financial bumps lately, Swiggy is tweaking delivery fees and constantly updating its menu to stay ahead.
According to Kapoor, the company is always innovating based on consumer demands.