Swiggy's Bolt: 10-minute meals are catching on

Focused on what young users want

Swiggy is zeroing in on younger folks who love convenience and have changing food habits.

Instead of just spreading to new cities, they're bringing out things like high-protein meals and DeskEats for busy professionals.

Even though quick delivery has meant some financial bumps lately, Swiggy is tweaking delivery fees and constantly updating its menu to stay ahead.

According to Kapoor, the company is always innovating based on consumer demands.