Big week for IPO fans: three new companies are hitting the market aiming to raise a combined ₹3,300 crore.

Leading the pack is Integris Medtech with a massive ₹3,000 crore IPO open from November 27-December 1.

Foodlink F&B Holdings joins in on November 26 with its own public issue comprising a ₹192 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 88.35 lakh shares, while Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries is set for an SME segment offering of ₹93.66 crore.