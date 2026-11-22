Integris Medtech leads 3 IPOs aiming to raise ₹3,300 cr
Big week for IPO fans: three new companies are hitting the market aiming to raise a combined ₹3,300 crore.
Leading the pack is Integris Medtech with a massive ₹3,000 crore IPO open from November 27-December 1.
Foodlink F&B Holdings joins in on November 26 with its own public issue comprising a ₹192 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 88.35 lakh shares, while Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries is set for an SME segment offering of ₹93.66 crore.
Mahanadi Coalfields listing, Crystal Crop debut
All eyes are also on Mahanadi Coalfields, a Coal India subsidiary, which will list its much-awaited ₹8,981.12 crore IPO on November 27.
Plus, Crystal Crop Protection makes its stock market debut on November 26 after closing subscriptions last week.
If you're tracking fresh investment opportunities, this might be your week!