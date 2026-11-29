Integris Medtech opens 600-cr IPO Dec 4 with Everstone Group
Integris Medtech, a big name in heart stents, is opening its ₹600-crore IPO on December 4.
The offer includes new shares and a sale by Evercure Holdings, with backing from Everstone Group and investor Mukul Agrawal.
You can apply until December 8, and the stock is set to hit the market on December 11.
Integris Medtech plans 509.8-cr debt repayment
Most of the money raised, ₹509.8 crore, will go toward repaying debt taken by subsidiaries, helping boost Integris's financial health.
The price range for shares will be out November 30, with institutional investors getting first dibs on December 3.
Based in Gurugram, Integris is India's second-largest coronary stent maker and leads scientific lab solutions in Southeast Asia.
They've had a huge year too, a whopping 312.6% jump in profits for the year ended March 2026.