Intel $6.5B bond sale drew $50B orders, signals AI comeback Business Apr 28, 2026

Intel just sold $6.5 billion in bonds and got about $50 billion in orders.

This big demand shows investors are feeling good about Intel's comeback plans and its push into artificial intelligence (AI) technology with Xeon server chips.

The cash will help Intel buy back nearly half of its Fab 34 chip plant in Ireland, which Intel had previously sold as a 49% stake in the Fab 34 joint venture.