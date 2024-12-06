Summarize Simplifying... In short Intel has added two chip industry veterans, former ASML CEO Meurice and Microchip Technology's interim CEO Sanghi, to its board as it seeks a new CEO.

This comes amidst Intel's struggles with advanced chipmaking, falling behind rivals like NVIDIA and TSMC, and a significant drop in market value due to a failed venture into contract manufacturing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New board members have previously worked at Intel

Intel appoints chip industry veterans to board amidst CEO search

By Akash Pandey 06:18 pm Dec 06, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Intel has announced the appointment of two chip industry veterans, Eric Meurice and Steve Sanghi, to its board. The strategic move comes as the semiconductor giant is on the lookout for a new CEO, following Pat Gelsinger's recent exit. The company hopes to reclaim its former glory in the sector with the new appointments. Both Meurice and Sanghi have previously worked at Intel.

Expertise

Veterans bring extensive industry experience

Meurice, a former CEO of chipmaking equipment provider ASML, led the company from 2004 to 2013. He has also worked at Thomson S.A, Dell, and ITT Semiconductors. Sanghi is currently the interim CEO of Microchip Technology and chairs its board. He was Microchip's CEO from 1991 to 2021 before returning to the role in November due to a demand slump from automotive customers. While Meurice worked at Intel between 1984-1989, Sanghi was at the company between 1978-1988.

Challenges

Intel's struggles due to contract manufacturing

Intel has been struggling with advanced chipmaking, trailing behind rivals such as NVIDIA in developing chips for AI and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in manufacturing smaller, more efficient semiconductors. Gelsinger's ouster as CEO was announced on Monday. His ambitious foray into contract manufacturing caused Intel's market value to dwindle to over 30 times less than NVIDIA's. The company is now eyeing several external candidates, including former board member Lip-Bu Tan, for the CEO position, Reuters reported earlier this week.