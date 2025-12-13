The deal could be announced next month

Intel nears $1.6B acquisition of AI start-up SambaNova

Intel is reportedly close to acquiring artificial intelligence (AI) start-up SambaNova Systems in a deal worth $1.6 billion, including debt. The transaction has not been made public yet and could be initiated as early as next month, although the specifics and timing may vary.