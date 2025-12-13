Paramount's $54B debt clouds its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Business Dec 13, 2025

Paramount Skydance wants to buy Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) with an all-cash offer valued at $108.4 billion in enterprise value ($30 per share), but they'd also be taking on a massive $54 billion in debt to make it happen.

This bold move puts them head-to-head with Netflix, which just struck its own deal for WBD's studio and streaming services.