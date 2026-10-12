Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says Chinese AI models adopted quickly
Business
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says Chinese AI models like DeepSeek, Kimi, and GLM are being adopted quickly and working well for different use cases.
They're not just effective. They're also cheaper to run.
Intel's Lip-Bu Tan predicts quantum mainstream
Tan predicts quantum computing could go mainstream in as little as three to five years.
He points out that software will play a role in driving the efficient use of some of the infrastructure that will be required, and believes the best AI models for each job will be chosen by what the market actually needs, showing how fast things can change in technology.