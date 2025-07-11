Intel drops out of top 10 chip firms, CEO reveals Business Jul 11, 2025

Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger just shared that the company is no longer in the world's top 10 semiconductor firms.

This news follows layoffs of 500 staff in Oregon, part of a plan that could impact up to 20% of Intel's global workforce.

Intel is feeling serious pressure from rivals like NVIDIA, TSMC, and AMD.