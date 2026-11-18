Intel cuts more jobs
What's the story
Intel has laid off more employees in another round of job cuts, impacting its global IT workforce. The move comes as part of CEO Lip-Bu Tan's ongoing efforts to restructure the US chipmaker. Employees took to social media this week to share that they had been affected by the latest layoffs. However, the company has not revealed how many employees have been laid off or which teams have been impacted.
Company statement
Layoffs are part of ongoing restructuring process at Intel
An Intel spokesperson told Business Insider that the company regularly evaluates its workforce as part of a broader strategy to become more focused and efficient.
The exercise is intended to ensure that the company's priorities and resources remain aligned.
This latest round of layoffs comes amid an extended restructuring process at Intel, which has been cutting jobs and scaling back projects in a bid to revive its business after manufacturing setbacks and losses in AI chip market share.
Major reductions
Over 5,000 job cuts in July 2025
In July 2026, Intel confirmed another round of layoffs within its Data Center Group (DCG).
A year before that, Intel confirmed over 5,000 job cuts across the US. The number was revised after updated workforce filings.
Oregon and California were among the states that saw a major share of these planned reductions.
The company also announced plans in July 2025 to slash some 24,000 jobs and scale back major projects as Tan intensified his restructuring drive.