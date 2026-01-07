Intel spinout Articul8 lands $70 million to boost its AI game

Articul8 builds generative AI tech that can read both text and images, using a mix of open-source and in-house tools. It's designed for industries where accuracy and data control matter most—think energy, financial services, manufacturing, aerospace, semiconductors, telecoms, government, life sciences, and cybersecurity. You can run it on your own servers or in the cloud.

By the numbers: Growth & what's next

With 29 paying customers (including names like Hitachi Energy, AWS, Franklin Templeton, and Intel itself), Articul8 has locked in over $90 million in contracts so far.

They're aiming for more than $57 million in recurring revenue this year.

The new funding will primarily go toward expanding R&D and scaling operations internationally, with a focus on Europe and parts of Asia, including Japan and South Korea—their team is already 75 strong with a big focus on research across the US, Brazil, and India.