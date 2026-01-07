Intel spinout Articul8 lands $70 million to boost its AI game
Articul8, originally spun out from Intel, just raised over half of its $70 million Series B at a hefty $500 million valuation.
The round is led by Spain's Adara Ventures, with participation from India's Aditya Birla Ventures, with the rest expected to close by early 2026—a big jump from its $100 million valuation in 2024.
What does Articul8 actually do?
Articul8 builds generative AI tech that can read both text and images, using a mix of open-source and in-house tools.
It's designed for industries where accuracy and data control matter most—think energy, financial services, manufacturing, aerospace, semiconductors, telecoms, government, life sciences, and cybersecurity.
You can run it on your own servers or in the cloud.
By the numbers: Growth & what's next
With 29 paying customers (including names like Hitachi Energy, AWS, Franklin Templeton, and Intel itself), Articul8 has locked in over $90 million in contracts so far.
They're aiming for more than $57 million in recurring revenue this year.
The new funding will primarily go toward expanding R&D and scaling operations internationally, with a focus on Europe and parts of Asia, including Japan and South Korea—their team is already 75 strong with a big focus on research across the US, Brazil, and India.