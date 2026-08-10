Intel to sell $15 billion stock to meet AI demand
Business
Intel just announced plans to raise $15 billion by selling more of its stock.
The goal? To boost its finances, keep a strong credit rating, and gear up for the growing demand in AI tech.
This big move is also part of Intel's push to keep up with chipmaking rivals like TSMC.
Underwriters get $2.25 billion option
The offering includes an extra $2.25 billion option for underwriters like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.
Even though Intel's data center revenue jumped 59% last quarter thanks to AI, investors weren't thrilled.
Intel's stock dropped over 3% after the news, likely due to concerns about share dilution.
Still, the company's shares have more than doubled this year, even as it works on attracting outside customers for its factories.