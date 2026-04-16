Intel wins NCLAT reprieve in ₹27.38cr CCI warranty penalty
Intel just got a breather from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which paused the recovery of a ₹27.38 crore penalty slapped on it by India's competition watchdog (CCI).
The fine was for Intel's warranty policy on boxed microprocessors, which CCI said was anti-competitive.
Now, Intel has until 23 April to share how it will let customers know about dropping this policy.
Matrix Info Systems flags warranty exclusion
This all started when Matrix Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. led to CCI finding Intel's warranty rules unfair: they only covered chips bought from official Indian distributors, leaving out parallel imports.
Intel has already deposited 25% of the amount while it waits for its next hearing in late April.
Globally, too, Intel is facing heat over similar business practices, showing how big tech is under more scrutiny than ever, both in India and worldwide.