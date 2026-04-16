Intel wins NCLAT reprieve in ₹27.38cr CCI warranty penalty

Matrix Info Systems flags warranty exclusion

This all started when Matrix Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. led to CCI finding Intel's warranty rules unfair: they only covered chips bought from official Indian distributors, leaving out parallel imports.

Intel has already deposited 25% of the amount while it waits for its next hearing in late April.

Globally, too, Intel is facing heat over similar business practices, showing how big tech is under more scrutiny than ever, both in India and worldwide.