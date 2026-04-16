Intellect Design Arena launches eMACH.ai Retail 6DX for OnCost
Intellect Design Arena just rolled out its new eMACH.ai Retail 6DX platform for OnCost, a Kuwait-based FMCG retailer positioned as Kuwait's first wholesaler to open its doors to individual consumers.
This move shifts OnCost from old-school systems to an AI-powered, cloud-based setup, basically making shopping and store management way smarter and faster for both customers and staff.
OnCost gains faster checkouts and analytics
With this upgrade, OnCost gets real-time inventory tracking (so fewer out-of-stock surprises), quicker checkouts thanks to speedy dual-screen registers, and loyalty programs that actually feel personal.
The system also uses smart analytics to help the team spot sales trends and manage stores more efficiently, making it easier for OnCost to grow and keep up with what shoppers want.