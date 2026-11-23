Intellect Design Arena ramps up AI with Purple Fabric, mSock
Intellect Design Arena is ramping up its game with Purple Fabric, the AI platform, and MSOCK, the AI-native engineering system.
Purple Fabric, now carved out as a separate unit, works with 40 to 50 customers and brings in ₹200 crore.
The newer MSOCK is already catching attention. It has generated 70 customer conversations within just 60 days of its launch and could add up to ₹1,000 crore in revenue.
Intellect Design Arena eyes global expansion
The company wants to take these AI tools global, eyeing markets like Latin America, parts of Europe, Japan, and South Korea.
CMD Arun Jain said Intellect is eyeing acquisitions to expand geographic reach of AI products, while CEO of Purple Fabric Deepak Dastrala points out that banks really need what MSOCK offers.
Intellect just reported a 12% revenue jump this quarter (₹847 crore), and while there are no immediate plans to spin off the AI business, it's keeping that option open for the future.