Intellect Design Arena is ramping up its game with Purple Fabric, the AI platform, and MSOCK, the AI-native engineering system.

Purple Fabric, now carved out as a separate unit, works with 40 to 50 customers and brings in ₹200 crore.

The newer MSOCK is already catching attention. It has generated 70 customer conversations within just 60 days of its launch and could add up to ₹1,000 crore in revenue.