Intel's networking unitRec is becoming its own company
Intel is breaking off its networking and communications division to become its own company.
New CEO Lip-Bu Tan is steering this move so Intel can double down on what it does best—PC and data center chips—especially as AI shakes up the tech world.
The networking unit pulled in $5.8 billion in 2024, but now it's getting a fresh start outside Intel.
Intel's focus shifts to AI and core chipmaking
This isn't just a shuffle—it's part of Intel's bigger plan to focus on high-growth areas like AI and core chipmaking, where the real action (and money) is right now.
Tan has been making bold changes since taking over, including selling off other non-core businesses like Altera, all to help Intel stay competitive as the chip industry evolves.
CEO Tan's vision for Intel
Lip-Bu Tan took over as CEO with a clear mission: shake things up and get Intel back on top.
By spinning off less central units, he wants to make sure Intel can keep up—and stand out—in the fast-moving world of tech and semiconductors.
