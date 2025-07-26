Intel's networking unitRec is becoming its own company Business Jul 26, 2025

Intel is breaking off its networking and communications division to become its own company.

New CEO Lip-Bu Tan is steering this move so Intel can double down on what it does best—PC and data center chips—especially as AI shakes up the tech world.

The networking unit pulled in $5.8 billion in 2024, but now it's getting a fresh start outside Intel.