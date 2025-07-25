Swiggy taps CEO of UAE's Noon as independent board director

Resignations of Juneja, Daniel

Alongside this move, longtime board members Sumer Juneja (SoftBank) and Anand Daniel (Accel) have stepped down.

Swiggy thanked them warmly for their contributions, saying they played key roles in the company's growth.

These changes are part of Swiggy's push for a more independent board—something we've seen at other big startups like Meesho and Paytm after going public.