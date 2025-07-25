Next Article
Swiggy taps CEO of UAE's Noon as independent board director
Swiggy just tapped Faraz Khalid, the CEO of e-commerce giant Noon, to join its board as an independent director—pending a thumbs-up from shareholders.
With Swiggy now a public company, Khalid's global experience and his work turning Noon into a major consumer platform should bring some fresh perspective to the table.
Resignations of Juneja, Daniel
Alongside this move, longtime board members Sumer Juneja (SoftBank) and Anand Daniel (Accel) have stepped down.
Swiggy thanked them warmly for their contributions, saying they played key roles in the company's growth.
These changes are part of Swiggy's push for a more independent board—something we've seen at other big startups like Meesho and Paytm after going public.