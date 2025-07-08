Next Article
Intel's stock soars: Key drivers behind the surge
Intel's stock popped nearly 5% after the company revealed big restructuring plans under its new CEO.
The changes include global layoffs—especially in Israel and Oregon—to help Intel run leaner and stay competitive in the chip race.
Citigroup even boosted its price target for Intel to $24, reflecting cautious optimism.
Intel set to report Q2 earnings on July 24
Investors are watching closely as Intel gears up for its Q2 earnings report on July 24.
The stock is still near its lowest point this year, but with a $100 billion market cap, there's hope for a comeback.
Even with the recent jump, most analysts are playing it safe with a Hold rating as Intel faces tough competition from AMD and NVIDIA.