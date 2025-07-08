Next Article
Short sellers profit from Tesla's stock plunge
Tesla shares slid nearly 7% on Monday after Elon Musk revealed plans for his own "America Party."
The move follows a public spat with Donald Trump and has left investors uneasy about Musk juggling politics with running Tesla.
Tesla's sales and stock price are affected
Musk's political moves are making some investors nervous, and it's starting to show in Tesla's sales and stock price.
Short sellers are cashing in, while the company's reputation and financial outlook take a hit.
With key support levels being watched closely, people are wondering if Musk can keep his focus where it matters most—on Tesla.