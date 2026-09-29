InterGlobe Aviation stock rises after Goldman Sachs sets ₹5,900 target

IndiGo now controls 65% of India's airline market (up from 50% in FY2020) and experts think this lead is here to stay since rivals are struggling.

Even though high fuel prices could pinch profits short term, analysts expect things to look much brighter in FY28 thanks to IndiGo's cost advantage.

Most analysts agree: 21 out of 26 recommend buying the stock, with an average target price suggesting nearly 15% upside from Monday's close of ₹4,874.50.