InterGlobe Aviation stock rises after Goldman Sachs sets ₹5,900 target
Business
IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, saw its stock rise on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs stuck with its buy rating and set a target price of ₹5,900, about 21% higher than yesterday's close.
The big reason? IndiGo's strong grip on the market and solid growth potential.
IndiGo controls 65% Indian airline market
IndiGo now controls 65% of India's airline market (up from 50% in FY2020) and experts think this lead is here to stay since rivals are struggling.
Even though high fuel prices could pinch profits short term, analysts expect things to look much brighter in FY28 thanks to IndiGo's cost advantage.
Most analysts agree: 21 out of 26 recommend buying the stock, with an average target price suggesting nearly 15% upside from Monday's close of ₹4,874.50.