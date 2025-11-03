International sovereign funds back India's Groww in $754 million IPO
Groww, the popular Indian investment platform, is making headlines with its massive ₹6,630 crore ($754 million) IPO—one of the biggest in 2025.
What's really catching attention? International sovereign funds are jumping in as anchor investors, and the IPO could give Groww a $7 billion valuation.
The offer is open until November 7 and has already pulled in nearly ₹29.5 billion from major players.
The fintech revolution in India
With over 14 million active users, Groww is now a serious rival to platforms like Zerodha and Angel One.
This IPO isn't just about raising money—it signals big confidence from global investors in India's fintech scene and could help Groww expand even further.
If you're interested in how tech is changing investing in India, this one's worth keeping an eye on!