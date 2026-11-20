Intuit CTO Alex Balazs hails Bay Area and Bengaluru talent
Intuit's chief technology officer, Alex Balazs, just called Bengaluru and the San Francisco Bay Area the world's best places for tech talent.
He made the comments on the sidelines of the opening of Intuit's new Bengaluru campus, where about 2,000 people are already working on everything from product engineering to AI.
Intuit's Embassy Tech Village 2nd-largest hub
The new campus at Embassy Tech Village is now Intuit's second-largest engineering hub worldwide.
Saurabh Saxena, an 18-year veteran who leads Intuit's India development center, described it as a "microcosm of Intuit," handling full product cycles and driving innovation in marketing tech.
Intuit is clearly counting on Bengaluru to fuel its global growth.