Intuit opens new Bengaluru campus to unite India teams
Intuit just opened a brand-new campus at Embassy Tech Village in Bengaluru, bringing all its India teams into one space.
The idea? Make it easier for everyone to collaborate and spark new ideas, especially as they work on improving customer experiences.
Bengaluru becomes Intuit's 2nd-biggest engineering hub
This is now Intuit's second-biggest engineering hub worldwide. The space is built for hybrid work and packed with local art that celebrates the industries Intuit serves.
With about one-quarter of Intuit's global tech talent based here, Bengaluru is right at the heart of building smarter financial tools, and the company is aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and supply chain by FY40.