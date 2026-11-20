Bending Spoons to acquire Mailchimp from Intuit for $3.68B
What's the story
Intuit, the company behind popular tax software, has agreed to sell its marketing subsidiary Mailchimp to Italian tech firm Bending Spoons. The deal is worth $3.68 billion in cash and stock and is expected to close in early 2027, according to CNBC. This sale marks a significant loss for Intuit as it had paid a whopping $12 billion for Mailchimp back in 2021.
Business strategy
Mailchimp's revenue decline prompted Intuit to sell the firm
The sale comes as a major strategic shift for Intuit, which had expanded beyond its core tax and accounting businesses with the acquisition of Mailchimp.
However, five years later, the company is now selling the email-marketing firm for less than one-third of what it paid.
The decision comes after Mailchimp's revenue started slipping and slowing down Intuit's growth plans.
Tech consolidation
Bending Spoons' acquisition strategy
Bending Spoons, the tech consolidator backed by Berkshire Hathaway, is known for its aggressive acquisition strategy.
The company has also acquired productivity software start-up Airtable for a fraction of its original worth.
Apart from Mailchimp, Bending Spoons's portfolio includes other tech assets such as AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Meetup, Vimeo, and WeTransfer.
Financial outlook
Intuit's fiscal 1st-quarter results
In its fiscal first quarter ending October 31, Intuit reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.91 on revenue of $4.35 billion.
This was better than analysts' expectations of $2.70 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion.
However, despite a year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase of 12%, Mailchimp's revenue declined by 1% to $313 million, slightly missing StreetAccount's forecast of $314.4 million for the email-marketing firm.